A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the knife murder of a teenager.

Santino Dymiter, 18, was fatally stabbed in Plaistow, east London, on August Bank Holiday Monday.

He was one of six teenagers to be murdered in the capital in just 25 days.

Detectives said the accused boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, is due to appear in court tomorrow.



A Met Police spokesman said: “Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing have charged a 14-year-old boy with murder.

“The boy, from Barking, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder.

“He was charged with the murder of Santino Dymiter at Chadd Green, Plaistow.

“He is remanded in custody to appear at Thames Magistrates Court on Saturday.”