Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal look set to continue into next week after another weekend of tense negotiations failed to achieve a breakthrough.

After lead negotiators Michel Barnier and Lord Frost met in Brussels on Sunday, a UK Government source said the discussions had been “difficult”.

The source said “significant differences” remained over the key issues of fisheries and the so-called “level playing field rules” on state aid for business.

“Teams have been negotiating throughout the day and expect to continue tomorrow. Talks remain difficult and significant differences remain,” the source said.

“We continue to explore every route to a deal that is in line with the fundamental principles we brought into the negotiations.”

Mutant

It comas as France banned lorries carrying freight from the UK and countries around the world ended flights amid fears over the new mutant coronavirus strain.

Hauliers were urged to stay away from the area amid warnings of potential problems as the end of the Brexit transition period looms on December 31.

Kent Police said they were implementing Operation Stack in a bid to ease potential congestion, while the Department for Transport said Manston Airport was also being prepared as another contingency measure against the anticipated level of disruption.

Countries including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and Bulgaria announced restrictions on UK travel following the disclosure that the highly infectious new strain is widespread across south-east England.

With this perfect storm #BrexitIsland began to trend on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions

Reactions

#Brexitisland Brexitisland Brexit Island



Brexit in one image…. pic.twitter.com/3qChLq2swA — Joe Raffles (@LordRaf2) December 21, 2020

It’s only 6:45 and so far we’ve lost a trade war, a negotiation, a hand of cards, a public health crisis, our FoM, most allies, a tunnel, Christmas, all self respect, and much more besides. #BrexitDisaster #BrexitIsland — Paul O’Connor, #FBPE🔶 #indyref2 No gloating. (@POCX100) December 21, 2020

You might find this useful in the immediate future#BrexitIsland pic.twitter.com/UkbFFh9ji5 — Hank Scorpio (@HSCORPI0) December 21, 2020

Be careful what you wish for. And vote for. #BrexitIsland pic.twitter.com/CzVoEar1c9 — El Christo (@ElRaynerista) December 21, 2020

The wisdom of the elders now seems like a very sensible thing #BrexitIsland pic.twitter.com/ssvJskfrk2 — kɔ̃t də sɛ̃ ʒɛʁmɛ̃ (@CountStGermain) December 21, 2020

Nice twist in the last bit of brexit drama as Europe block all exits from this weird little plague Island, got to say I didn't see that one coming. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) December 20, 2020

Brexit island pic.twitter.com/h6JroHWIzu — Otto Von Jizzmark #FBPE (@Ottojizzmark) December 20, 2020

#BrexitIsland Crowds gather to greet the first delivery of banana's in 9 months. pic.twitter.com/nAThfUlube — Paul (@pafster) December 21, 2020

Britain on cusp of no deal Brexit and with EU pulling up draw bridges to keep new strain of Covid out: that island thing not working out — Matt Frei (@mattfrei) December 20, 2020

Brexit Island

Doughty Brits cross the channel in an attempt to claim asylum in France pic.twitter.com/4tYtEaTIT8 — sedley bryden (@sedleybryden) December 20, 2020

But is alright for some…

Well, looks like I escaped just in time… pic.twitter.com/fK9EQCLRnb — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) December 19, 2020

