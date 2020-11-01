Boris Johnson faces a rebellion from his backbenches over the new national lockdown restrictions for England amid warnings that the measures would be “disastrous” for the economy.

The Commons will debate the Government’s proposals to control the spread of coronavirus this week, with a vote expected on Wednesday, but some Conservative MPs have suggested they could vote against them.

Tory former minister Sir Desmond Swayne said it would take a “huge amount of persuasion for me to vote for this disastrous course of action”.

“I’m worried about the disastrous consequences for unemployment, for wrecked businesses, for years of under-investment while we try and pay this off, when the reality is that the number of deaths for the time of year is normal and expected,” he told Sky News.

The PM is also facing a revolt by sections of the general public. The hastag #WeWillNotComply began to trend on Twitter. With many people refusing to abide by the new rules. But as ever with social media, people other side of the argument have come back with their thoughts.

There are a selection of tweets detailing what anti lockdown protestors think they look like compared to how other people view them. You can see some of them below.

How many of the #WeWillNotComply brigade do you think complied with the decimation of their NHS, schools and local government?



It’s miraculous how lockdown has made people who have been cowering from real resistance for years suddenly want to rebel against the British state. — Grace Blakeley (@graceblakeley) November 1, 2020

How people tweeting this hashtag see themselves v how everyone else sees them:#WeWillNotComply pic.twitter.com/8zYmyy8r7b — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 1, 2020

How the #WeWillNotComply people think they look vs what they actually look like: pic.twitter.com/xy1UB80G1K — Jamie Ainge (@JamieAinge_) November 1, 2020

To those saying #WeWillNotComply enjoy your extended lockdown then. It’ll be well into 2021 if you won’t. This is what’s possible if you take action early and think about vulnerable people. pic.twitter.com/11ThKlGb8d — Felicity "The Muscle" Ward (@felicityward) November 1, 2020

Who #WeWillNotComply think they are vs who they actually are pic.twitter.com/vdP1BARp3w — Melissa Malcolm 📢 #BLM (@Lissy_Malcolm) November 1, 2020

As an #NHS worker, I suggest anyone for #WeWillNotComply officially state that they will not use the NHS if they fall sick and that they will pay funeral costs for those they happily managed to infect by their nonchalance and irresponsibility pic.twitter.com/eHC16Fyz9Q — iman (@imanany) November 1, 2020

Who #WeWillNotComply think they are vs who they actually are. pic.twitter.com/tzPAzgXYyG — Miffy Buckley 🏳️‍🌈 (@miffythegamer) November 1, 2020

How the #WeWillNotComply lot see themselves vs. how everyone else sees them. pic.twitter.com/O2rTytATgI — Daniel (@_thornado__) November 1, 2020

What most people see when #WeWillNotComply is trending pic.twitter.com/6aInoYGxEM — 𝙈𝙈79 (@meltedmatt1) November 1, 2020

how #WeWillNotComply see themselves vs how others see them pic.twitter.com/kr4iTiiaZr — Carl Masked 3.5% (@CarlitoRemo) November 1, 2020

