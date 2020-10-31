Boris Johnson will host a press conference with his chief medical and scientific advisers on Saturday afternoon, amid speculation he will impose a national lockdown in England next week.

The Prime Minister is expected to be joined by Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance in Downing Street at 4pm, following a meeting of his Cabinet earlier in the afternoon.

Mr Johnson has so far resisted pressure to introduce nationwide restrictions, opting instead for a localised tier system, but he is reportedly considering closing everything except essential shops and education settings for a month from Wednesday.

Policy shift

The policy shift comes after new data showed the extent of cases across England. The Office for National Statistics estimated that 568,100 people in households were infected with coronavirus in the week ending October 23.

Members of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) have backed the introduction of more stringent measures.

Professor Sir Jeremy Farrar said the consequences of sticking with the current “insufficient” restrictions would be “much worse” than going for a second lockdown.

So before Johnson hits our screens and makes another U-turn at 4pm here are some of the best responses

Reactions

1.

I think the most damnable thing is the way they arrogantly insist that they won’t be changing course right up until the moment they change course. It was Raab yesterday. Even those of us who expected the very worst from this government are close to disbelief at the awfulness now. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 31, 2020

2.

We’re gonna Lockdown 2 pic.twitter.com/JtIX7EDsmA — Anna Cooq (@annacooq) October 30, 2020

3.

Whoever could have predicted that we couldn’t beat the need for a national lockdown with the stringent “no drinking unless you have a pie” strategy — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 30, 2020

4.

I’m old enough to remember when Keir Starmer was called a “shameless opportunist” for suggesting a national lockdown two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/h6IKe9OwtH — David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 30, 2020

5.

lockdown 2 come onnnn pic.twitter.com/rYty7KH07c — that bitch just (@nads1__) October 30, 2020

6.

Forced to belatedly lock down for a month – minimum – when you could have got ahead of it early and done it for a fortnight…. fucking textbook. Absolutely wild to see TORIES make things worse for business because they still haven’t glommed on health and economy go hand in hand — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) October 31, 2020

7.

During the first lockdown we all tried nice hobbies like cross stitch, baking, yoga etc. This time let's do some more extreme hobbies like blacksmithing, falconry and snake charming. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) October 30, 2020

8.

It's not a national lockdown!



It's Australian-style Me Time. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 31, 2020

9.

“There’s been a second lockdown, but for who, Chris Kamara?” pic.twitter.com/4MNd8arxGD — Jasmine Baba (@_jasminebaba) October 30, 2020

10.

“Alright, I'll rephrase the question. Can I… no, actually, I'll just repeat the question: have we got a second lockdown?” pic.twitter.com/tvyoxUqzQb — Accidental Partridge (@AccidentalP) October 31, 2020

11.

12.

13. And this is literally insane…

Nadine Dorries says only 'a crystal ball' could have predicted the need for second lockdown https://t.co/zpu2kpUK8O — The Independent (@Independent) October 31, 2020

