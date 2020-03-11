A 12-year-old boy is in serious condition in hospital after being shot at a community centre last night.

Cops rushed to the Northfield Hall community centre in Huddersfield, West Yorks., just after 7pm yesterday after reports of a shooting.

Officers said a 12-year-old boy approached them with gunshot wounds a short time after they arrived.

He remains in hospital for treatment of serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects are believed to have fled the scene in a BMW which was later found burnt out nearby.

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe of West Yorkshire Police said: “This level of violence is clearly a cause for concern, especially given the age of the victim and that it happened at a community centre.

“Extensive enquiries are underway by a team of specialist detectives in the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

“Our local neighbourhood policing teams will be maintaining a visible policing presence to offer reassurance to communities.

“I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information to contact officers.

“Those involved showed no regard for the public’s safety and it is imperative that anyone with information on who carried out this attack contacts police.”

Police said inquiries remain ongoing and urged anyone with information to call 101, quoting crime reference 13200126809.

Huddersfield hit the headlines last year after a BBC documentary series revealed the dark side of the town.

Worrying figures showed 200 firearm-related incidents were reported in and around the town in less than four years.

Home Office figures revealed that West Yorkshire is the most dangerous place to live in England and Wales, with violent attacks in particular soaring by 40 per cent last year.