Number 10 has rejected calls from Marcus Rashford to provide free school meals to children during all school holidays to end food poverty.

The England striker’s petition urging the Government to go further in tackling child hunger hit 100,000 signatures just 10 hours after it was launched.

The petition – which calls for food to be provided during all holidays and for free school meals to be expanded to all households on Universal Credit – will now be considered for debate by MPs after securing the signatures.

The Welsh Government has decided to provide free school meals during the school holidays until Easter next year.

But Downing Street indicated on Thursday that ministers would not provide free school meals to children in England during the Christmas break.

Universal Credit

A No 10 spokesman said: “We took that decision to extend free school meals during the pandemic when schools were partially closed during lockdown. We’re in a different position now with schools back open to all pupils.

“It’s not for schools to regularly provide food to pupils during the school holidays.

“We believe the best way to support families outside of term time is through Universal Credit rather than Government subsidising meals.”

Rashford, who forced a Government U-turn on free school meal vouchers for eligible pupils over the summer holidays, has hit back at the comments.

The Manchester United footballer, who has just been made an MBE for his services to vulnerable children, said: “Merry Christmas kids…

“It’s also not for food banks to feed millions of British children but here we are. 250% increase in food poverty and rising…

“This is not going away anytime soon and neither am I…”

Reactions

There are the most scathing reactions to this decision.

1.

So, Boris Johnson has flatly rejected @MarcusRashford call for free school meal help to be given to poor kids over Christmas and other holidays.



No.10 spokesman: “It’s not for schools to regularly provide food to pupils during the school holidays…" — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) October 15, 2020

2.

Merry Christmas kids…



It’s also not for food banks to feed millions of British children but here we are. 250% increase in food poverty and rising…



This is not going away anytime soon and neither am I… https://t.co/dCwT07WShz — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 15, 2020

3.

Boris Johnson:

“Congratulations to Marcus Rashford on his well-deserved MBE for helping feed kids in poverty”



5 days later:

“Screw Marcus Rashford and screw those kids!” https://t.co/74uAtmMxiZ — David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 15, 2020

4.

Good stuff. Look it's not like there's anything going on that might make it difficult for people to feed their kids or anything. https://t.co/XaPU1fEo3c — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) October 15, 2020

5.

Tories in July:

Alright everybody here are some vouchers to spend on Wahaca, we expect it to cost 500 million pounds



Tories now:

Fuck you we won't feed poor hungry vulnerable kids at Christmas, we aren't made of money https://t.co/0IInuh7tmB — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 15, 2020

6.

But Cummings got his council tax cancelled https://t.co/uxWs5yDVOT — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) October 15, 2020

7.

Is there anything – ANYTHING – the govt has learned from the past few months? https://t.co/9u3PM0ZoVz — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) October 15, 2020

8.

3 ghosts clear their diaries… https://t.co/hFw1YZb9Nl — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) October 15, 2020

9.

If it's not for schools to do this then schools — or more properly, the state — needs to change their role so that it is. https://t.co/UdRxm1pyeZ — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) October 15, 2020

10.

In all fairness, these kids are not Tory donors or friends of cabinet members so they don't fit the criteria for government handouts https://t.co/wkYvNR9ERD — Robyn Vinter (@RobynVinter) October 15, 2020

11.

If Marcus Rashford thinks I'm going to back down and do yet another u-turn… he's almost certainly right. https://t.co/aH2xaavkBi — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 15, 2020

Related: Marcus Rashford says “I’m not going anywhere” after PM rejects campaign for free school meals