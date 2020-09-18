It’s expected that new Coronavirus restrictions will be introduced in Lancashire but not Blackpool. The measures are likely to be similar to those brought in overnight across large parts of North East England, but not for notorious party town Blackpool, popular with stag and hen parties.

Sky news reports that tighter restrictions will be imposed on Lancashire excluding Blackpool from Saturday.

It comes as almost two million people in north-east England will be banned from meeting other households as Covid cases rise. The changes include a ban on meeting people outside of your own household or support bubble in private homes and gardens, plus a 10pm curfew on pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues.

The new measures for Lancashire but not Blackpool include:

Meeting people outside your household or support bubble in private homes and gardens is banned (exemptions include attending a birth, visiting someone who is dying, work, education, registered childcare, emergency or care, moving house or child contact arrangements).

People are advised not to socialise outside their household in public venues.

Residents should only use public transport for essential purposes, such as going to school or work.

Pubs, restaurants, cafes to be table service only and all leisure venues must shut at 22:00.

Holidays are permitted but only with members of your household or support bubble.

People should not spectate at any grassroots sport or play sport in the restricted areas.

Schools, colleges and universities remain open.

Travel outside the area is permitted but visiting another home or garden is not.

Care homes are closed to non-essential visitors except in end-of-life circumstances.

There are no local changes to funerals, weddings or religious ceremonies.

Matt Hancock has warned that national restrictions could come into place, but insisted it wouldn’t be a full lockdown, but instead a “circuit break” – include asking some hospitality businesses to close, or limiting the opening hours of some pubs and restaurants nationwide.Labour’s shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth has said it is “not surprising national restrictions are back on the table” as the UK’s testing system is “collapsing”.

The virus is now understood to be doubling every seven to eight days, with more than 3,300 new cases yesterday.

As you can imagine many people on Twitter were confused why Blackpool can continue to drink late, be merry and potentially spread more Covid, while the outlying county will have restrictions imposed.

1.

Coronavirus when it reaches blackpool pic.twitter.com/zU64U2FUIu — Nizam (@Niz_adam) September 18, 2020

2.

It turns out that the coronavirus can’t get you if you’re at school, in the office, drinking in Wetherspoons or spending money in Blackpool. — Phil Smith #JoinAUnion (@MeenMrMustard) September 18, 2020

3.

Emmm lockdown Lancashire but not Blackpool .. I mean WTF this government is a joke and the joke is on us! — ktp (@paltpal) September 18, 2020

4.

I'm glad I was in #Blackpool last weekend when it was relatively quiet because it's the only town in Lancashire this weekend with no restrictions meaning it's going to be bedlam in the pubs! Enjoy your stag and hen parties #lockdownUK https://t.co/rQplWiEgpO pic.twitter.com/ewIVCweM33 — Stevie G (@Renegade_Vibes) September 18, 2020

5.

Hahahahaha excluding the busiest tourist hotspot place in that area 😂😂 anyone still listening to this government are fucking just as bad as them 😂😂🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/vcKjGFBo1F — suzanneeeeee (@suzannne_x) September 18, 2020

6.

Apparently Covid is a fan of theme parks and wants to ride the pepsi max at Blackpool so they left it open so it doesn't bother the people — Kieran (@KieranRogers96) September 18, 2020

7.

Coronavirus when it enters Blackpool pic.twitter.com/ml8Rmob7Qf — Isaac (@Pailing360) September 18, 2020

8.

Blackpool’s the new Barnard Castle!!!! Specsavers expecting surge in business!!!!!!!! — phil wright (@wrigphil) September 18, 2020

9.

I’m getting confused now.

So the 7 of us CAN meet up now.

Just so long as we’re shooting grouse.

And have a bag of chips on #Blackpool North Pier afterwards. — John Bull (@larrymeath) September 18, 2020

10. And this might be what people in Lancashire lockdown are al saying to each other this weekend…

So are we all meeting in Blackpool on Saturday for a piss up?#Blackpool #lockdownUK — Martin Mor (@MartinMorComedy) September 18, 2020

Related – Most schools have pupils isolating due to testing issues as under half of staff given Covid training