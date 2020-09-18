It’s expected that new Coronavirus restrictions will be introduced in Lancashire but not Blackpool. The measures are likely to be similar to those brought in overnight across large parts of North East England, but not for notorious party town Blackpool, popular with stag and hen parties.
Sky news reports that tighter restrictions will be imposed on Lancashire excluding Blackpool from Saturday.
It comes as almost two million people in north-east England will be banned from meeting other households as Covid cases rise. The changes include a ban on meeting people outside of your own household or support bubble in private homes and gardens, plus a 10pm curfew on pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues.
The new measures for Lancashire but not Blackpool include:
- Meeting people outside your household or support bubble in private homes and gardens is banned (exemptions include attending a birth, visiting someone who is dying, work, education, registered childcare, emergency or care, moving house or child contact arrangements).
- People are advised not to socialise outside their household in public venues.
- Residents should only use public transport for essential purposes, such as going to school or work.
- Pubs, restaurants, cafes to be table service only and all leisure venues must shut at 22:00.
- Holidays are permitted but only with members of your household or support bubble.
- People should not spectate at any grassroots sport or play sport in the restricted areas.
- Schools, colleges and universities remain open.
- Travel outside the area is permitted but visiting another home or garden is not.
- Care homes are closed to non-essential visitors except in end-of-life circumstances.
- There are no local changes to funerals, weddings or religious ceremonies.
Matt Hancock has warned that national restrictions could come into place, but insisted it wouldn’t be a full lockdown, but instead a “circuit break” – include asking some hospitality businesses to close, or limiting the opening hours of some pubs and restaurants nationwide.Labour’s shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth has said it is “not surprising national restrictions are back on the table” as the UK’s testing system is “collapsing”.
The virus is now understood to be doubling every seven to eight days, with more than 3,300 new cases yesterday.
As you can imagine many people on Twitter were confused why Blackpool can continue to drink late, be merry and potentially spread more Covid, while the outlying county will have restrictions imposed.
10. And this might be what people in Lancashire lockdown are al saying to each other this weekend…
