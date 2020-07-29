As if 2020 couldn’t get any more farcical, now Jacob Rees-Mogg’s sister has decided to give us oiks some tips on how to budget for our weekly shop.
She tweeted this little nugget of information on how to save some cash to stop us all starving in the post-Brexit dystopia.
“Tesco 1kg potatoes = 83p, 950g own brand chips = £1.35,” she posted on her official Twitter account.
She was replying to a Tweet from a journalist who wanted to see the price of fruit and veg reduced, to allow poorer people to improve their diets.
Rees-Mogg sparked a backlash on the Twitter with hundreds of comments berating the former Brexit Party MEP as “insensitive” and “privileged”.
These are some of the best reactions…
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Related – Brexit food standards: ‘Not even Marie Antoinette…it is let them eat crap’
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Free, independent journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free, independent media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting free, independent journalism.
The shop can be found here.