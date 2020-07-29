As if 2020 couldn’t get any more farcical, now Jacob Rees-Mogg’s sister has decided to give us oiks some tips on how to budget for our weekly shop.

She tweeted this little nugget of information on how to save some cash to stop us all starving in the post-Brexit dystopia.

“Tesco 1kg potatoes = 83p, 950g own brand chips = £1.35,” she posted on her official Twitter account.

The oft repeated but inaccurate belief that low quality/ unhealthy food is *always* cheaper than raw ingredients is part of the problem. It’s why learning to buy/ budget for food is important alongside learning to cook. https://t.co/P5BFr07fAN — Annunziata Rees-Mogg (@zatzi) July 27, 2020

She was replying to a Tweet from a journalist who wanted to see the price of fruit and veg reduced, to allow poorer people to improve their diets.

Until fruit and veg costs less than a bag of supermarket chips, you can't expect struggling households to have healthier diets https://t.co/qMXDB9VB96 — Hollie Borland (@HollieBorland) July 27, 2020

Rees-Mogg sparked a backlash on the Twitter with hundreds of comments berating the former Brexit Party MEP as “insensitive” and “privileged”.

These are some of the best reactions…

1.

'Cooking tips for poor people. With Annunziata Rees-Mogg.' pic.twitter.com/azREfa6iY0 — TenInchWheels // Beershots (@teninchwheels) July 29, 2020

2.

Until the filthy far right loons which you helped to put in power stop squeezing the pips out of the poor, the disabled, the elderly, the unemployed, then it is stupid to expect them to make 'health choices'. It's not about food prices it's about poverty. — Chelsea Bridge Wharf (@ChelseaBridgeWh) July 29, 2020

3.

Annunziata Rees-Mogg was born to wealth and educated at the independent Godolphin and Latymer school.



She thinks poor people should live on spuds.



I look forward to the day when her entitled class has had its chips. — Alan Gibbons (@mygibbo) July 29, 2020

4.

Annunziata Rees-Mogg



Take,

– one pinch of unbounded arrogance.

– a plentiful supply of money made by others.

– a modicum of wasted education.

– a limited supply of thought.

– and no consideration.



And there you have it, the perfect aristo. — SteveB(Cubist) (@CubistSteveb) July 29, 2020

5.

BREAKING

Tesco store in Mayfair overwhelmed by massive influx of customers after Annunziata Rees-Mogg tipped them on cheap potatoes — Jeremy #RussianBot Blackwell (@JMBEuansSon) July 29, 2020

6.

How Annunziata Rees-Mogg imagines the UK public survives winter pic.twitter.com/HUhgAncjhP — Kolley Kibber 🇪🇺 (@camcamdamn) July 29, 2020

7.

Annunziata Rees-Mogg should start shearing now in preparation for winter



UK sheep = £200

Cashmere Scarf John Lewis = £225 https://t.co/yGRkGjvLba — Kolley Kibber 🇪🇺 (@camcamdamn) July 29, 2020

8.

Dear Annunziata Rees-Mogg,



I took her to a supermarket

I don't know why

But I had to start it somewhere

So it started there

I said, "pretend you've got no money"

She just laughed and said

"Oh you're so funny"

I said "Yeah?

Well I can't see anyone else smiling in here? — Garret Keogh (@garretkeogh) July 29, 2020

9.

Cool, we're swapping money saving tips with Annunziata Rees-Mogg. Here's mine:



Looked after by Nanny, £25,000pa, looked after by your mum, £0pa @zatzi — ALab JLab #StayHomeStaySexySaveLives #ThankYouJez (@ALabJLab) July 29, 2020

10.

Imagine being Annunziata Rees-Mogg and using CHIPS as an example of a cheap, healthy meal.

Of course, everyone knows that the poor eat chips for every meal! pic.twitter.com/ErsprTQEUt — GillyC (@GillusMaximus) July 29, 2020

