A zoo has ordered a number of home pregnancy tests – for its orangutans.

The 24 rapid detection pregnancy tests were donated to Paignton Zoo and will be used on a couple of ‘broody’ female Bornean orangutans.

Keepers at the zoo in Devon approached a manufacturer of the tests because they hope Gambira, 22, and Chinta, 30, will soon mate with ‘toy-boy’ male Wousan, 11.

To test they will have to swoop in when they can and get a sample from a puddle of either female’s pee.

Senior head keeper of mammals Rob Rouse said: “We now have a male who is old enough to breed.

Credit;SWNS

“As part of the European Endangered species Programme for Bornean orangutans, we’d like them to be trying for babies, but we need to check.

“I’ve used tests at other zoos and I know they work with orangutans.”

Paignton Zoo spokesperson Phil Knowling added: “Keepers will need to be opportunistic. If they spot one of the female orangutans peeing in the show-den, they’ll try to move the animals to another part of the complex so they can go in and test the puddle.”

The results will help keepers track developments, understand changes in behaviour and hopefully prepare for the arrival of a baby orangutan.