This is the jaw-dropping moment a white supremacist is engulfed in flames after pouring petrol on a synagogue and setting it alight.

Convicted terrorist Tristan Morgan, 52, was caught on camera dousing the religious building in fuel before leaving himself exposed to the full force of the blast that followed.

The arsonist was filmed tipping fuel through a window at Exeter Synagogue and, despite getting doused in burning-hot flames, he was seen calmly walking away.

The shocking video was played at the Old Bailey in London, yesterday, where Morgan was handed an indefinite hospital order.

He pleaded guilty to arson and two charges under the Terrorism Act.

The court heard how Morgan, of Exeter, Devon, walked away from the blast with smoke coming from his hair before driving off in a Mercedes Vito van.

Morgan was also given a ten year terrorist notification order, which means that he will be subject of long-term monitoring by the police.

Supt Matt Lawler, of Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Morgan is clearly very unwell and following multiple detailed medical assessments it is clear that a hospital order is appropriate.

“He will be subject of further assessments and close monitoring for many years to come.

“Following consultation with the Synagogue, some of the CCTV images of the attack have been released.

“The footage, which was played in open court, shows the level of planning, determination and intent by Morgan, whom the wider evidence clearly showed held abhorrent extreme right-wing, anti-Semitic, and white supremacist views.

“It is only by sheer chance that the Synagogue was empty and indeed that Morgan himself sustained only minor burns.

“When this occurred last year, the public, civic leaders and faith groups all came together to send a positive message of tolerance and support which has been appreciated by the Jewish community not only in Exeter, but around the world.

“A similar statement has again been issued today.

“I would like to thank our partners and local residents who have given such tremendous support to the Synagogue, and of course to the investigators, local staff, the CPS, and wider legal team who have worked so diligently on this case.”

The Old Bailey heard Morgan carried out the anti-semitic attack on July 21, 2018.

The synagogue, built in 1763, is the third oldest in Britain and remains a focal point for the Jewish community in the south-west.

President of the Synagogue, Mr Richard Halsey said: “We sincerely thank the local police for their brilliant response and for their thorough investigation and support since the traumatic events of last year.

“In particular we wish to highlight how the community of Exeter has come together to demonstrate the genuine positivity in our city.

“We live in a wonderful place that has demonstrated tolerance and support for each other at times of need, and the whole Jewish community sincerely appreciates the support we have had from all faiths here in Exeter.

“In October we were thankfully able to return our services to the Synagogue, and in April this year we celebrated a wonderful re-dedication service.

“We are now back in our home, and it is as special as it has always been.”