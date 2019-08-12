It was built at Prinknash Bird & Deer Park which is due to close this autumn.

The park was created in 1974 by Philip Meigh MA RCA, an established cartoonist and artist living locally.

The Wendy house is set to fetch between £12,000 and £15,000 at nearby Chorley’s auctioneers in Gloucestershire on September 17.

It offers ”the unique opportunity for another public attraction or a private individual to acquire a stunning area for children’s parties or perhaps a spot of quiet contemplation for a (small) adult”.

The original Wendy house first appeared in J M Barrie’s 1904 play Peter Pan and was built for the character Wendy Darling.