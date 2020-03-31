A man updated his Tinder profile with pictures of himself surrounded by towers of toilet paper in the hopes of getting a date during Covid.

Jameson MacInnis, 40, even stripped down to his boxers covering his modesty with stacks of them.

The IT worker, from Bristol, Connecticut, USA, said he took the pictures to make people laugh during this tough time but sadly he has not yet matched with any potential partners.

Jameson said: “Honestly I just want to make people laugh.

“I hope someone just looks at them.

“Ironically I haven’t matched with anyone on Tinder so people clearly don’t know a good thing when they see it.”

Bored

Jameson began swiping on the dating app because he was so bored during self isolation.

“I am working from home and I live alone and I was bored out of my mind, as many people are.

“I was looking through Tinder and my pictures were old and, out of the corner of my eye, I saw my toilet paper stash.”

He set up his phone on a stand and posed for the hilarious pictures by lolling on his bed surrounded by the stacks of toilet paper.

He appears to be naked in one image, covering his modesty with rolls of toilet paper – which rattled shoppers have been buying in bulk.

“I’m technically wearing boxers in that picture but you can’t see them,” Jameson said.

credit;SWNS

He pointed out that he bought the toilet paper before the pandemic triggered panic buying and he had not stockpiled the household essential.

“I always have loads of toilet paper because I do subscribe and save on Amazon,” he said.

“I probably have about 50 rolls of toilet paper.

“I’m super prepared.

Bidet

“I also have a bidet – if the toilet paper doesn’t bring the girls to the yard, maybe my bidet will.”

Credit;SWNS

Jameson, who also hosts a podcast called the Gen X Guide To The Universe, said that although he was swiping on Tinder, he would not meet up in person with a date right now due to social distancing guidelines.

“I wouldn’t meet up with them but I am still swiping.

“I’m courting from the internet.

“I absolutely would consider going on a video date – I would even dress up from the waist up.”

