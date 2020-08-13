Toby Young’s dating forum, designed for people sceptical of the government’s coronavirus lockdown measures, has attracted much hilarity since it was launched earlier this week.

However – despite being the subject of much online mockery – lockdown sceptics have swarmed to the website, with many eager to do away with social distancing and find love.

Accidental Partridge

One entry, from a 58-year-old Sussex man called Max, has garnered a lot of attention – with many likening it to something Alan Partridge might say.

“Looking for a lady who will treat me well and let me do the same to her, and isn’t bothered about covering up her pretty little face,” the entry begins.

Other entries on the website include a “brainy, bubbly brunette” seeking a “beau to rescue her from Covid coma”.

The woman – whose name isn’t given – describes herself as a “Telegraph reader – of course!” looking for “a merry musketeer upwards of 55”, “preferably with hair, no harem and a witty way”.

‘The Daily Telegraph led me here’

Another entry, from a woman called Holly, reads as follows: “I have completed 54 revolutions around the sun and my old soul sees and feels the World through young eyes, a caring heart and an enquiring mind.

“Bubbly, intelligent, and genuine, I am a country girl at heart and live for the moments you can’t put into words. I have a good career (but my priorities are in order), a plethora of interests and am a tactile, slightly bohemian sapiosexual. No children. My laugh wins awards!

“The Daily Telegraph led me here. I am not currently on a dating site but I would like a relationship with a confident, gregarious and curious man – one grounded in friendship and laced with passion.”

People like ‘shagspannerBREXITNOW’ and someone called ‘Sussexfarmer’ have written on the site, with the latter “seeking an intelligent man”. They may well be looking in the wrong place.

