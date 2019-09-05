A hungry burglar who crept through a cat flap was nabbed after leaving his DNA in his victim’s kitchen – when he took a bite out of a fishcake.

Jan Gina, 20, has been jailed for more than two years after he broke into a property in and stole wine, clothes, a handbag and bank cards – but left behind half a fishcake.

Gina was caught because he took a bite out of a cooked fishcake which he left on the kitchen table, giving officers key DNA evidence to solve the cat burglary case.

A few days later Gina was found hiding in a wardrobe in a disused building with five bags of cannabis in his backpack – and items stolen from the burglary, in Folkestone, Kent.

Despite initially denying the charges – by claiming he did not like fish – Gina eventually pleaded guilty to the May raid, and was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Canterbury Crown Court yesterday (Weds).

DC Beth Gumley, the investigating officer, said: “Gina crept around the property while the victims were inside, asleep and completely unaware. Luckily we were able to return the stolen items and Gina has now been imprisoned.

“Burglary is such an intrusive crime and the impact on victims is not underestimated. This is why we will do everything within our power to seek justice and ensure those breaking the law are put before the courts.”