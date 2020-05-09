A flatulent fugitive who was hiding in bushes blew his cover when police followed the sound of his FARTS.

The wanted man dashed into woods after police swooped on a house in Brookside Walk in Harworth, Notts., on Thursday (7/5) evening.

Officers chased the man, who was wanted for other crimes, and arrested him when he

“let rip” while hiding in a bush.

One of the pursuing officers said: “I was almost out of wind running but luckily [the suspect] still had some.

Letting rip

“I heard him letting rip and followed the noises to a bush.”

He was arrested along with another man who was found hiding in a small space behind a fireplace at a house.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers pursued a man into some woods in the dark when they heard a noise, believed to be the sound of someone breaking wind from a nearby bush.

“Another man was found hiding in a small space behind a fireplace at the house in Brookside Walk.

“A 35-year-old man was arrested after failing to appear at court and a 30-year old man was arrested after he was wanted, both in relation to other matters.”

