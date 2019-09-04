A drug user has bemoaned the abandonment of plastic straws – because he’s unable to use their paper alternatives to snort cocaine.

The bizarre complaint was made by a man in his 20s to a refuse collector in London who was emptying a commercial recycling bin.

He’s reported to have told the worker paper straws are “useless for cocaine” as they collapse under the strain of the drug-snorting user.

He then said recycling is “messing up his drug habit”, before adding, “I might as well give up, I’m losing a fortune in white stuff”.

The extraordinary back and forth was revealed by Yorkshire-based commercial waste services company BusinessWaste.co.uk.

Spokesman Mark Hall said: “Some guy came up to one of our refuse operators and gave him the whole nine yards about how recycling and saving the oceans is messing up his drug habit, and he couldn’t believe his ears.”

The refuse collector advised the drug user to visit a police station if he wanted to take the matter any further.

“Unsurprisingly, we have heard nothing since”, Mr Hall said, “but we’ve got nothing but praise for our employee’s calm, patience, and exemplary customer support”.