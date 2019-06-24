Two thugs who filmed their dogs mauling badgers to death have been jailed after a judge branded their behaviour as “medieval barbarity”.

Sickening footage showed Ryan Harrison, 24, and Thomas Young, 26, laughing as their hounds slaughtered the badgers in early 2018.

A total of 447 video clips of animal cruelty, including badger killings, were found on Harrison’s phone.

In one horrifying video, a baby badger is skinned alive by two dogs as Harrison and Young watch.

During the clip, one of the men remarks: “That’s grim as f*ck,” while the other laughs before Young batters it with a shovel.

The RSPCA released the harrowing videos of their crimes after they were jailed at Merthyr Magistrates’ Court on Friday (21/6).

Harrison, of Caldicot, Monmouthshire, admitted 15 animal cruelty offences and was jailed for 22 weeks.

Young, of East Pentwyn, Blaina, pleaded guilty to six charges and was jailed for 20 weeks.

The court heard Harrison and Young killed badgers on four occasions in the Forest of Dean, Glos., where they also tried to kill a deer.

On another occasion they set their terriers on a boar before stabbing the wounded animal with a knife.

A third man, Cyle Jones, 31, of Brecon, admitted two animal welfare charges and was jailed for 18 weeks.

All three yobs were banned from keeping dogs for life.

District Judge Neil Thomas described the offences as “medieval barbarity” adding: “The absence of remorse was obvious.”

After the case, RSPCA Chief inspector Ian Briggs said: “The RSPCA’s special operations unit has to investigate some truly gruesome acts on animals.

“But the prolific nature of these horrific crimes are some of the worst I – and my inspectors – have ever had the displeasure of witnessing.

“This barbaric, deliberate and calculated torture has caused wildlife and dogs to suffer immeasurably, solely for the sadistic pleasure of a handful of depraved individuals.

“Sadly, people who enjoy inflicting such pain and suffering on wildlife continue to offend in Wales.

“The RSPCA will not rest in bringing people like these to justice.”