A Russian and two Eastern Europeans are facing life in prison for murdering a homeless man and dumping his body in a UK street before going to buy booze.

Latvian Sandris Abimeicevs, 55, was savagely beaten before his body was wrapped in a sleeping bag and left on the road.

Russian national Olegas Borisovskis, 60, along with Lithuanian nationals Saulius Lemezonas, 44, and Vytautus Medeckis, 30, left his body before going to buy alcohol.

A horrified neighbour saw the trio dragging Mr Abimeicevs’ body into Walford Road, Sparkbrook, Birmingham, on November 6 last year.

Emergency services dashed to the street but were unable to save Mr Abimeicevs.

A post-mortem revealed he had been brutally battered and had more than 50 visible injuries, as well as brain damage, smashed ribs and a broken nose.

Saulius Lemezonas Credit;SWNS

Police arrested the men, who were covered in blood, at the scene and they were found guilty of murder following a three-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

The court heard Mr Abimeicevs was homeless and staying with the men in a bedsit which was let to Borisovskis.

He had allowed Mr Abimeicevs to stay along with Lemezonas and Medeckis.

All four men had been drinking over two to three days, but on the evening of the murder, a neighbour saw three men drag something down the stairs and dump it in the street.

Two of the men were also captured on CCTV going to a local store to buy more alcohol.

When they were interviewed by police they tried to blame each other but a jury found

them all guilty of murder.

Vytautus Medeckis, Credit;SWNS

Detective Inspector Michelle Allen, from West Midlands Police homicide unit, said: “This was a brutal attack on a man outnumbered by the other three, who didn’t stand a chance to defend himself.

“He would have known extreme pain before his death and I am pleased the jury recognised that all three are culpable for his murder.

“My thoughts remain with Sandris’ family, I hope that this verdict brings them a sense of justice and allows them to start to come to terms with his tragic and senseless death.”

The killers will be sentenced on Friday (22/11).