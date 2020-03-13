Stunned shoppers were left doing a double-take when they spotted a man stock-piling meat and bread in Tesco superstore – wearing a full HAZMAT suit and gas mask.

Ethan Mees, 18, was shopping with his dad Jeremy this morning (Fri) at 11am, when he saw the shopper, dressed in a turquoise hazmat suit, shoe covers, latex gloves and a large black gas mask.

Ethan, from Yeovil, Somerset, photographed the man in the meat aisle of the town’s branch of Tesco – pushing what seemed to be quite a full trolley.

Ethan said: “I was so shocked, as was my dad. Everyone was in shock, including the Tesco Yeovil staff – but as far as I’m aware, nobody said anything to him.

“From what I saw, he bought a loaf of bread, three packs of minced beef, and some sort of joint of meat.”

Ethan added: “It’s a scary time at the moment – it really worries me, as the coronavirus numbers go up every day.”