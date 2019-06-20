A university student was amazed after she sent her dissertation to Sir David Attenborough – and he replied with a hand written letter.

Third year student Emma Tait wrote her dissertation about environmental policies at festivals, and posted a copy to her hero, never expecting to hear back.

But the student at Liverpool John Moores University was over the moon when she received a note from the TV legend thanking her.

The letter read: “Dear Emma Tait, thank you for sending me a copy of your dissertation. I look forward to reading it.

“Yours sincerely, David Attenborough.”

The event management student said she “screamed the house down” when she opened the letter.

Speaking to student newspaper The Tab, she said: “I sent it to David Attenborough because I loved completing the study and believe something needs to be done within the festival industry to reduce their environmental impacts.

“I never thought I would get a reply in a million years I thought I’d maybe get a general typed letter.”

Emma’s dissertation was titled “Evaluation of environmental policies and practices implemented by UK music festivals; Boomtown, Glastonbury, Reading and Wireless”.

It was awarded a first.

She wants to open her own environmentally-sustainable wedding venue, or manage the environmental impacts of large-scale events like Glastonbury.