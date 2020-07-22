Police are hunting a pair of cowardly thugs who filmed themselves pushing a homeless man into a canal after pouring beer over his head.

Sickening footage shows the shameless yobs approaching the victim who was slumped next to a bench before launching the cruel attack in Birmingham city centre.

One of the pair asks the man: “Wahgwan, you alright’?” before his sniggering pal says: “What’s up mate?”

They then proceed to tip a can of Stella lager over his head while saying: “Come on bro, wake up bro, wake up”.

The person filming the footage then shoves the man into the canal before running away from the scene laughing.

The footage was uploaded to the website Birmz Is Grime where it has been viewed and shared thousands of times.

Web users reacted with horror to the callous attack, which took place on a tow path near Snow Hill Train Station earlier this week.

Itsme1980 wrote: “That’s just awful, why oh why would you do something like this??”



WillyBolton added: “Lowest of the low, attacking a clearly vulnerable man. Some people literally have nothing better to do. Shameless pair of scumbags.”

Other people offered to provide food and clothing to the victim, who police have since spoken to, in a bid to help him back on his feet.

Marie Carr said: “I know where this guy spends his days and he is a lovely bloke in a clearly bad situation. I’ll be donating food and clothing next time I see him.”

Birmz Is Grime wrote: “We have received multiple messages in regards to the recent upload on our page.

“The intention of us uploading this video was to bring awareness to these disgusting actions that I’m sure are carried out more often than we see.

“We will also be taking a trip to see him once we confirm where he is to help him where he needs it the most.”

Sergeant Dale Quiney, of Birmingham Police, said: “We’re aware of footage on social media showing a man being pushed into a canal in Birmingham.

“While it has not been reported to us, we have identified the victim and will be making contact with him to get further details.

“This is a really nasty attack on a vulnerable member of the public and I’d urge anyone who saw what happened, or who knows the names of those involved, to do the right thing and get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on Live Chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk, via 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

