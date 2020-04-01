A thoughtful shopkeeper is distributing beautifully decorated biscuits to show her gratitude to NHS staff, cops, prison officers and refuse collectors working during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Asiyah Javed, 34, and her husband Jawad, 35, run the Day Today Express convenience store in Stenhousemuir, Falkirk.

They have given away thousands of pounds worth of goods to their community, including face masks to OAPs, and baby milk to families with infants.

Asiyah found a way to show their gratitude to emergency service workers, including medics and police, as well as often-forgotten prison officers and refuse collectors – by commissioning a local business to make biscuits with messages of appreciation.

Some 200 biscuits have been decorated with the message ‘I [heart] NHS’ and the word ‘carers’ illustrated with a love heart, have already been distributed to hospitals and carers in the Falkirk area.

And 200 others bearing the mantra ‘Not all heroes wear capes’ will be given away to cops, prison officers and refuse collectors today [Weds], while neighbours of the shop will be given biscuits with the motto ‘Stay Safe’.

Asiyah approached baker Lynn Shanks, 49, to make the biscuits, as she knew it has been a tough time for the self-employed businesswoman who set up Empire Treats less than a year ago.

Mum-of-three Asiyah said: “The NHS and carers are working hard, we thought we’d get biscuits made.

“We got 200 made to send to hospitals.

“We are getting ‘Superheroes’ ones made for the police, bin men, prison officers, teachers.

“We are going to distribute them to people working at the moment risking their lives.”

Each biscuit is costing £1.40, and Asiyah is happy to be able to help out Lynn, who started her company last April.

Asiyah added: “She was over the moon that I gave her the business.

“Because everybody is locked down, no-one is buying from her.

“That will help her, and give one to everyone who deserves it.”

Mum-of-two Lynn added: “I’m still making them now, it’s taking a day and a half for 200.

“The ‘Stay Safe’ ones are for neighbours of the shop.

“I’m grateful to be asked, and proud to be asked.

“I’ve priced them cheaper to help the community.”

