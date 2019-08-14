A senior officer celebrated Pride in style after he was spotted wearing a unique custom made LGBT+ helmet which was created by students.

Superintendent James Sutherland, attended Ely Pride at the weekend with a number of officers from Cambridgeshire Police.

And to show his support, Supt Sutherland wore a rainbow police helmet, which had been specially designed and painted to show support for the LGBT+ community.

The helmet was created by Anna Strivens and Emily Pieters who are students at Cambridge Regional College- and it went down a treat with Pride-goers.

credit;SWNS

Supt Sutherland said: “We had such a fantastic day. It’s hugely important that we attend these events to show our support and love for the lives and rights of the LGBT+ community.

“Sadly, this group of people still have to endure hate and discrimination and we want to show we will not tolerate it.

“I attended the event with a team of nine officers and cadets who gave up their free time to go along.

“We met so many wonderful people and took one of our cars and plenty of Pride-related materials for people to look at.

“The ‘Pride Custodian’ helmet was specially designed by some very talented students.

credit;SWNS

“It’s pretty spectacular and was photographed a lot, which is great because it will help spread our message of support to the LGBT+ community.

“I love how Anna and Emily have managed to capture the spirit of Pride, while retaining the integrity and iconic features of the hat.

“It is now proudly displayed at police headquarters and I will be sure to bring it out for other Pride events and special occasions to show my support and solidarity with our LGBT+ community.”

Giant inflatable footballer paraded at Brighton pride to highlight lack of LGBTQ players in the Premier League click here