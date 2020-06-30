A pub previously named after slave trader Edward Colston has been temporarily renamed – as Pubby Mcdrunkface.

The Colston Arms in Bristol is one of many places changing its title following the toppling of the statue.

The boozer put up a sign bearing the title ‘Ye Olde Pubby Mcdrunkface’ this morning .

The Colston Arms pub in Bristol which has put up a banner changing its name to ‘Ye olde Pubby Mcdrunkface’ after calls for places relating to Edward Colston to be changed after his statue was toppled in Bristol centre during a Black Lives Matter protest. Bristol. 30 June 2020.credit;SWNS

The joke appears to be a nod to ‘Boaty McBoatface’, which was the name chosen by the internet for a boat in 2016.

The pub sign also makes it clear that the new name is “clearly temporary” and that “suggestions [are] welcome”.

A chalk board underneath also bears the message: “We are listening. Black lives matter.”

