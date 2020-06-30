A pub previously named after slave trader Edward Colston has been temporarily renamed – as Pubby Mcdrunkface.
The Colston Arms in Bristol is one of many places changing its title following the toppling of the statue.
The boozer put up a sign bearing the title ‘Ye Olde Pubby Mcdrunkface’ this morning .
The joke appears to be a nod to ‘Boaty McBoatface’, which was the name chosen by the internet for a boat in 2016.
The pub sign also makes it clear that the new name is “clearly temporary” and that “suggestions [are] welcome”.
A chalk board underneath also bears the message: “We are listening. Black lives matter.”
