Three inmates banded together to save the life of a Police Deputy who collapsed in front of them in a Georgia jail.

Deputy Warren Hobbs, 46, suffered a cardiac emergency while working at the Gwinnett County Jail, and the inmates rushed to his aid.

Prisoners Terry Loveless, Walter Whitehead and Mitchell Smalls noticed that Deputy Hobbs seemed to be feeling unwell, they then saw him collapse as he moved to his desk.

The inmates were locked in their cells, so they started furiously calling and banging for help.

Deputy Warren Hobbs. Credit;SWNS

The commotion made Deputy Hobbs stir, and in a semi conscious state he managed to hit the button to open the doors for some of the inmates.

They immediately radioed for help and called 911.

Rush to hospital

Hobbs was rushed to hospital on July 10 and was later released to his home, where he is still receiving medical care.

Deputy Shannon Volkodav, Public Information Officer at the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office in Lawrenceville, GA, said: “This story beautifully illustrates how heroes can appear in different uniforms.

“They came to his aid and we are deeply appreciative of their kind, courageous and selfless actions. It brings tears to my eyes.

“Deputy Hobbs might not be here today if it wasn’t for them. It doesn’t matter what station you are at in life, you can still be a hero.

“We are indebted to anyone who shows a kindness to anyone in our law enforcement family.”

Warren Hobbs said: “I very much appreciate what these inmates did for me. It’s a reminder to always treat everyone well.”

The Chief Deputy, Lou Solis, arranged for the entire unit of the jail to have a pizza party as a token of appreciation for the inmates’ brave actions.

Related -Praise prisoners making PPE without decorating prisons in silver linings