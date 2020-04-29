These photos show the alarming difference in protective equipment worn by those carrying out drive-thru coronavirus testing in the UK and abroad.

Fphoto of a Covid19 drive through testing station in Gdansk, Poland. Credit;SWNS

Photos from across the UK show standard PPE appears to include glasses, a surgical mask – not a respirator – a plastic apron and gloves.

In contrast, photos taken at a test centre in Gdansk, Poland, yesterday (27/04) show workers in a full PPE bodysuit, face shield, respirator and gloves.

FPhoto of a Covid19 drive through testing station in Chessington theme park, Surrey. Credit;SWNS

Pictures from a similar testing centre in Staten Island, New York, USA, show the workers wearing identical protective equipment.

Covid19 drive through testing station in Staten Island, New York, United States. Credit;SWNS

But despite the measures taken abroad, testers at the drive thrus in Birmingham, Chessington, Wembley and Wolverhampton, appear to have access to less kit.

Some workers at UK centres even had their arms exposed – despite leaning into cars to do tests with potential virus sufferers.

Photo of a Covid19 drive through testing station in Wembley, London. Credit;SWNS

PM ‘focused on PPE’

Securing more personal protective equipment was top of the agenda for the Prime Minister as he returned to work, his spokesman said.

Photo of a Covid19 drive through testing station in Staten Island, New York, United States. Credit;SWNS

The Government is facing considerable criticism over shortages of the equipment needed to keep staff safe on the front line as they care for Covid-19 patients.

But Health Secretary Matt Hancock said officials were “moving heaven and earth to get the amount of PPE that we need to the front line”.

And Downing Street said Boris Johnson used his first meeting of the Covid-19 war Cabinet since his recovery from coronavirus to focus on the need to secure PPE supplies.

Photo of a Covid19 drive through testing station in Wembley, London. Credit;SWNS

It comes after the nation fell silent for a minute on Tuesday morning to remember key workers who have lost their lives after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

And the death toll among frontline health and care workers surpassed 100.

