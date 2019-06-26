A pervert who kept animal porn and filmed himself on Snapchat stealing a SHEEP from a beauty spot has dodged jail.

Ali El-Aridi, 23, filmed himself chasing after the terrified animal before catching it on the banks of Ladybower Reservoir, Derbys.

In the footage, El-Aridi grabs the sheep and says: “I’ll eat you tonight baby girl.”

He then turns to the rest of the flock and says: “Wallah, I’ve grabbed one of your pagans.”

He then bundled the sheep into a car and drove it 12 miles to Sheffield where he abandoned it on a street last August.

El-Aridi, of Stubbin Lane, Sheffield, was nailed when social media users spotted pictures and video of the theft and shared it Facebook.

Derbyshire Police identified El-Aridi and raided his home where they discovered extreme pornography on his mobile phone along with footage of the sheep theft.

One of the images involved a dead cat in various sexual acts with a man and a video of a horse having oral sex with a man.

Within a day, the sheep had been reunited with its owner, having been rescued from the Wincobank area of Sheffield.

El-Aridi was admitted theft and was found guilty of possessing extreme pornography at Chesterfield Justice Centre.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must complete 100 hours of unpaid work, as well as paying £620 in costs.

PC Andy Shaw, Derbyshire Police’s Rural Crime Team, said: “El-Aridi initially denied stealing the sheep but, after we had a look at his phone and found the videos, unsurprisingly the next time we interviewed him his story was somewhat different.

“The sheer disregard for the animal’s welfare is plainly evident in El-Aridi’s video, and in fact he seemed to care significantly more about the mess it had made to his boot lining.

“This case was a great example of the police and the community coming together not only to recover the animal but also to secure a conviction.

“It also shows that social media has real value in modern policing, and I hope it foes on to demonstrate to our rural communities that we are alert to crime and will take action to tackle it and put offenders before the courts.

“Livestock theft is an ongoing problem nationally and one that we take seriously.

“Single animals disappear in cases such as this but we also receive reports of animals being taken on a much larger scale.

“If you have any information relating to livestock thefts please let us know, as this case hopefully proves we will investigate it fully and if we can bring those responsible to justice.”