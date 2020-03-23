Front line paramedics fighting against coronavirus have been taken off the road after vandals deliberately drilled holes in their ambulance tyres.

Six ambulances are currently out of use during Britain’s unprecedented health crisis after reckless vandals targeted the emergency vehicles and destroyed the wheels.

The damage was discovered at a vehicle preparation centre in Ramsgate, Kent, just after 7am yesterday on Sunday.

It comes as Kent’s ambulance service announced it is under “significant pressure” amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Off the road

Posting on social media, one paramedic said: “Just when you thought this country couldn’t get any worse, someone comes along and drills holes in our ambulance tyres. So we’re now all off the road.”

With the number of cases increasing every day, pressure on the healthcare system is expected to rise.

One death from the virus has already confirmed in the nearby borough of Medway, while patients are fighting infection at nearby hospitals in Margate and Ashford.

Janine Compton, a spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service, said the vandalism was extremely disappointing and condemned those who targeted the vehicles.

She said: “We can confirm that six of our frontline ambulances were deliberately damaged overnight at our Make Ready Centre in Thanet.

“Our fleet staff have worked tremendously hard this morning to ensure that the impact on our patients was minimal.

Significant pressure

“However, it was additional work at a time we are already under significant pressure.

“It is extremely disappointing that an individual would target the ambulance service in this way, at a time when the vast majority of the public have been fantastically supportive of our staff during these difficult times.

“We urge anyone with any information on this to contact Kent Police.”

Police confirmed they are investigating reports of the damage.

Related – Coronavirus UK – Nurse and mother-of-three, 36, in critical condition