A paedophile who abused a young girl for six years has been jailed for 18 years.

Gary Hoyles admitted repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting the young girl.

Hoyles, 50, from Willesborough, Kent, – described by police as ‘cruel’ and ‘depraved’ -assaulted the child between 2011 and 2017.

He had pleaded guilty to two rapes and five counts of sexual activity with a girl in Swale, Kent and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Mandy Poulter, from Kent Police, said: “Hoyles is a cruel and depraved offender who subjected a young girl to horrendous sexual abuse.

“It took an incredible amount of courage for the victim to not only report this matter to us but face him again in court.

“While nothing can undo the harm caused to her, I hope she can take some comfort from the fact her bravery has resulted in an extremely dangerous and perverse offender being jailed for a substantial amount of time.

“I also hope that victims of non-recent sexual abuse, who may feel anxious about reporting being offences committed against them, can look at this result and gain confidence about contacting us for support.”