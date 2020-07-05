Two police officers suffered broken bones and nine others were injured as they attempted to disperse an unlicensed street party in west London.

Bricks and other missiles were launched at officers who tried to break up the illegal rave in Havelock Close, White City, on Friday night.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has since condemned the attacks against officers as “disgraceful”.

Police have launched an investigation following disorder at an unlicensed music event in #HammersmithandFulham #W12.https://t.co/h4y2PE5YGu — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 4, 2020

On Friday, officers clad in protective gear arrived in White City to reports of a disturbance and were met with further hostility and violence.

They cleared the area by around 1.15am, and a section 60 order allowing officers to stop and search anyone in the vicinity is now in place.

Injuries

The Metropolitan Police said two officers suffered broken bones, while nine others sustained non-serious injuries.

No arrests have been made as of yet, police said.

It comes after several other parties in the capital were shut down by police in June, including an illegal rave on a Brixton estate where 22 officers were injured.

Detective Chief Inspector Luke Wyllie said: “We are in the process of identifying those involved in violence and disorder last night.

“We are yet to make arrests however enquiries are well underway and we will not allow those intent on causing harm get away with this behaviour.

“There is an increased policing presence this weekend and officers will be out providing reassurance to the local community.”

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said: “Officers have responded to residents complaining about a large gathering, noise, anti-social behaviour and violence.

“These gatherings are illegal and also pose a risk to public health.

“The violence shown towards officers this evening was totally unacceptable and we will not tolerate it in any form. Officers encountered bricks and other missiles being thrown at them.

Harm

“Our robust police response demonstrated that we will police incidents like these firmly and stop those intent on causing harm or disruption to our communities.”

Mr Khan said violence against the police would “not be tolerated”, adding that those responsible “will be caught and prosecuted”.

He said: “Extra police will be out today continuing to work hard to keep our city safe.”

The incident comes after mass street parties in Brixton, Notting Hill and Streatham last week.

Following the most serious incident in Brixton on June 24, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said the number of police injuries is”heading up to 140-odd officers” over the three weeks prior, including those hurt during protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd in the US.

The commissioner vowed to shut down the “appalling” raves and Home Secretary Priti Patel condemned the Brixton incident as “utterly vile”.

Three people who were arrested for violent disorder against police at the event have appeared in court and are awaiting sentencing or further trials.

