A mum dressed up her two kids for Hallowe’en as the political leaders Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson.

Little Quinn Brown, aged five, was dressed up as SNP chief Nic, while older brother Lennon, aged nine, wore a bright blond wig as he posed as BoJo.

Mum Hayley Anderson, 31, wasn’t going to bother with Hallowe’en celebrations curbed due to the coronavirus pandemic but friends encouraged her to, as she usually starts work on outfits around July.

The siblings posed behind a podium with Quinn wearing a red dress with a matching scarlet jacket, high heels and a brown wig to impersonate the First Minister.

Lectern

Lennon wore a dark blue suit, brown leather brogues and a bright blonde wig as he impersonated the PM, with the siblings standing behind an imitation wooden coronavirus briefing lectern.

Mum-of-two Hayley, from Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, bought clothes off eBay and got help making Quinn’s dress from a pal.

Hayley said: “Lennon loved it and as soon as he gets the wig on he gets right into character.

“He does all the faces.

Credit;SWNS

“Quinn really likes it too.

“You see them both on the TV a lot just now.

“It seemed like a good idea.

“It’s so relevant so I thought it’d be funny to do.

“I got some clothes off eBay and my friend’s mum made the dress for Quinn.”

Pumpkin

Although unable to enjoy Hallowe’en school discos or trick or treating in their costumes, Hayley is going to take Quinn and Lennon out in their new outfits.

Bar worker Hayley added: “There’s a pumpkin trail in our area so they’ll wear the costumes to that.

“For the past few years I’ve been doing costumes.

“Usually I start getting the costumes ready around July time but I wasn’t going to do it this year.

“I posted on my Facebook that I wasn’t and people said I couldn’t, so I ended up doing it.”

