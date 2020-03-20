This is the heart-warming moment a mum delivered surprise birthday treats to her daughter who is in isolation — through the living room window.

Chef Angel Wood, 22, was diagnosed with pleurisy and a lower respiratory lung infection earlier this month and doctors said coronavirus could be fatal.

So to avoid the disease she is self isolating – meaning her mum Sally Wood, 53, couldn’t set up her usual banners, balloons, cake and gifts in the living room.

credit;SWNS

Instead her mum brought the tradition to her daughter’s front lawn, plastering pink banners across the windows in Dunstable, Hertfordshire.

Her niece Annabelle, three, cooked Angel’s favourite vanilla shortbread cookies and they tapped on the window with gifts and balloons.

Angel said: “It’s scary at the moment because I can’t go to work – not unless I can put the pizzas out the window.

“Every single year on our birthdays we have balloons, banners and a cake – she acts like we are three years old.

“I was a little bit embarrassed at first – all the neighbours could see I was isolating.

“But then I thought how lucky I was to have a mum that would do that for me.

“If possible people should still make any effort for their family and friends.”

credit;SWNS

Cricket club manager Sally said: “She’s such a lovely daughter and I wanted to make it a nice day for her – make it a little bit more special.”

“On their birthdays, I always treat them like they are still five years old.”

The family had planned to celebrate her birthday with a Chinese takeaway and board games at home, but this was too much of a risk.

Instead her mum treated her to the visit on March 18.

Credit;SWNS

Sally said she wanted to spoil her daughter to thank her for her efforts in the local community.

The mum-of-one and her sister Jade Wood, 27, set up a Facebook group to help Dunstable locals communicate during social distancing.

Dunstable Covid-19 Mutual Aid has gained more than 3,300 members since March 17.

Members have posted questions about toilet roll to requests for help getting supplies to relatives.

Angel said: “I’m running the page for my local community – it gained 2,500 members in 48 hours!

“We aren’t looking for any ego building stuff with this group.

“We are solely moderating it, letting people post if they need anything or have anything to offer someone in need.”