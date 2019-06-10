TRENDING:
Broken BritainMust Reads

Man sentenced for ordering dog’s ears to be cut off

June 10, 2019

A man who stole a dog from a rescue home then had its ears cut off to mask its identity was jailed for six months.

Martin Carter, 32, snatched the American Bully dog from Birmingham Dogs Home in November 2017 and arranged for its ears and microchip to be surgically removed.

He was caught when Marley was found at an address in Coventry, West Mids.

He pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods and causing a prohibited procedure to be performed on an animal at Leamington Magistrates Court, Warks.

creditSWNS

On June 4, he received a six month custodial sentence for handling stolen goods and three months concurrently for the animal offence.

However the prosecution’s application for him to be barred from owning animals again was rejected.

credit;SWNS

West Mercia Police said it is committed to preventing any unnecessary cruelty and suffering being caused to animals and will seek to prosecute anyone involved in such practices.

Leave a Reply

People are talking about…

Cassette Boy trolls Boris Johnson’s leadership bid with this NSFW gem of a vid
May 17, 2019
How the global Youth Strike For Climate shows the future is bright
March 15, 2019
Refusals of FOI requests at record levels as government discloses less and less information
January 30, 2019
This Facebook comment about Jeremy Corbyn is going viral
237 Comments
May 31, 2017
List of MPs who voted to turn away 3,000 unaccompanied Syrian children
212 Comments
April 27, 2016

Latest Articles…

Sleepless night owls can retrain their body clocks to stave off depression and stress
June 10, 2019
Britain’s biggest meteorite crater has been unearthed
June 10, 2019
Forget To Insure Your Key People At Your Peril
June 10, 2019
Brexit: Alarming contraction of UK economy
June 10, 2019