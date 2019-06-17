Man rushed to hospital after ‘liquid attack’ in public toilet

52 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

A man has been rushed to hospital after being doused with an ‘unknown liquid’.

The 42-year-old victim was in a public toilet when an ‘unknown substance’ from a clear bottle was thrown on him.

Police say he felt a ‘burning sensation’ and ran to a nearby Post Office for help.

Police have cordoned off the area surrounding Blackbird Leys Centre, Oxford and are currently trying to establish what the liquid was.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Jess Milne, said: “I understand that this offence may cause concern in the community but I would like to reassure people that we believe this was an isolated incident and that a thorough investigation is underway.

“Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence in Blackbird Leys. Anyone with any concerns or questions should feel free to approach our officers.

“If anyone has any information about this incident, or those who are responsible for it, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 535 (16/6).

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or make a report online.”