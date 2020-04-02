A man has been jailed after stealing protective equipment from an ambulance outside Guy’s Hospital.

Mark Manley, 35, was handed a six-month prison sentence for taking masks, paper suits and hand gel from the vehicle, and assaulting a security guard.

Officer’s rushed to St Thomas’ Street, London at around 9.20pm on Saturday after a member of the public reported a man stealing from an ambulance.

When Manley was challenged by security he attacked one and hurled racist abuse at another.

Public Order Act offence

The guards then detained him before he was arrested by police and charged with theft from a motor vehicle and a racially aggravated Public Order Act offence.

He was also charged with assault against an emergency worker in relation to the security guard who sustained facial injuries which were not life threatening.

Manley was sentenced to six months behind bars at Croydon Magistrates’ Court after previously pleading guilty.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Mark Manley, 35, of no fixed address was jailed for six months at Croydon Magistrates Court on Monday, March 30 for stealing equipment from a stationery ambulance and assaulting a security guard.

“He had pleaded guilty to the offences.

“Police were called at 9.20pm on Saturday, March 28 to reports of a male having stolen from an ambulance at St Thomas Street, SE1.

“When challenged by security staff, the suspect assaulted one security worker and racially abused another.

“The suspect had taken a bag containing personal protection equipment [PPE] from the vehicle.

Contamination

“Items taken included masks, paper suits and hand gel. Some of the items were rendered no longer usable due to contamination.

“The male was detained by the security guards and patrolling British Transport Police.

“Officers from Southwark attended and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of theft, actual bodily harm and a racially aggravated public order offence.

“He was taken to a south London police station where he was subsequently charged with theft from a motor vehicle, a section 4 Public Order Act offence (causing fear or provocation of violence) and a racially aggravated Public Order Act offence.

“He is also charged with assault against an emergency worker in relation to the security guard who sustained facial injuries which were not life threatening.”

