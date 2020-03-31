A man has been jailed after he repeatedly spat at police officers while claiming he was infected with coronavirus.

Peter Davy, 65, gobbed at the officers in Brighton, after they were called to attend a report of criminal damage at a block of flats on Saturday.

When they attended the scene, Davy – who is unemployed – spat at them, saying that he had contracted COVID-19.

He was arrested and charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, using abusive language or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence and using abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment.

Brighton

Davy appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court and was handed a 12-week custodial sentence.

Divisional Commander for Brighton and Hove, Nick May said: “This is an appalling act by this defendant, against officers simply doing their job of protecting the public.

“The fact that he spat at the officers is bad enough, but to then claim to have Covid-19, makes the behaviour even more despicable. Being assaulted is not part of the job.

“I very much welcome the sentencing of the court as it acknowledges the severity of this case.”

