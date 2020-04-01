A suspect has been arrested in connection with the sabotage of six ambulances.

Paramedics arrived at work in Kent last week to discover that nine tyres on a number of emergency vehicles had been damaged, forcing them to be taken off the road at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Police probing the sickening attack have now arrested a 47-year-old man from Ramsgate on suspicion of causing criminal damage to vehicles on two occasions.

He was taken into custody today .

Saturday night

Police are still appealing for information about the incident, and are also investigating a report that further damage was caused to three tyres on two ambulances last weekend – between 6pm on Saturday night and the following morning.

Chief Inspector Ed Ruffle, District Commander for Thanet, said: “To cause damage to ambulances during a time when it is so important all medical resources are available, is deeply concerning and we are continuing to carry out additional patrols in the area.

“We thank those who have come forward already with information.”

He added: “Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Haine Road area, on either dates, is asked to call Kent Police.”

