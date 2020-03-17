A real life Del Boy appeared to be profiting from Coronavirus fears as he was spotted flogging toilet paper from a suburban driveway for TWO QUID a roll.

Shocked passer-by Sam Catt was “amazed” when he saw a woman buying the last remaining roll from a table with a sign that read “£2 Toilet Roll.”

The seller was pictured outside a large detached house today (TUES) exchanging a single Andrex ‘classic clean’ loo roll for cash.

Sam, 29, was a passenger in his friend’s car when he spotted the drive sale in Battle, East Sussex.

credit;SWNS

The company director, of Hawkhurst, East Sussex, said: “It was mad.

“It’s absolutely insane that someone would be doing that, and even more insane that someone would be buying it.”

He added: “I think it is a way of showing that panic buying is crazy and inconsiderate to others.”

The packet he was selling from appeared to contain four rolls and was priced at £1.29, indicating he would make a profit of about £1.70 per roll.