Junior doctors were jumping for joy as they finally got to celebrate graduating after working through the lockdown.

More than 40 junior doctors, some of whom graduated early in a bid to help during the coronavirus pandemic, finally got to let their hair down to celebrate their achievements.

The young medics were given mortar boards so they could throw them in the air at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Falkirk, to mimic academic traditions.

No formal graduation ceremonies took place this year due to the killer bug while other medics who were training in the hospital were moved to critical areas.

Prizes and awards were handed out.

Dedication

NHS Forth Valley’s medical director Andrew Murray said: “These doctors started early during the acute phase of the pandemic and their dedication has been second to none.

“They have all been exceptional in exceptional circumstances and they should be extremely proud of the role they have played.

“This event is our way of saying thank you for the contribution they have made and the support they have given to colleagues during this very challenging time.”

Dr Nick Barwell, Consultant Endocrinologist, NHS Forth Valley added: “Being a doctor is the best job in the world and a tremendous privilege but it also comes with huge responsibilities to care for people at all the key stages in their lives.”

“Remember the importance of teamwork, always treat patients and their families with compassion and never be afraid to ask for advice or support.”

Related – 20,000 NHS workers sign letter to Johnson begging for pay rise