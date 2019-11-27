A “malicious” thug who filmed himself kicking a defenceless teenager in the head more than TWENTY times has been locked up.

George Arnott, 20, recorded himself kicking and punching his young victim a total of 22 times as he lay motionless on the floor.

The “disturbing” attack by Arnott left the victim with serious facial injuries.

Police were alerted that a man had been assaulted near some bins in Dartford town centre, Kent.

Arnott, then aged 19, and the victim, who lived locally, were walking while on their mobile phones when they passed each other in the town centre at around 1.45am September 7.

The attacker followed the teenager, now 19, and then thumped him in the head causing him to drop his phone.

Arnott then repeatedly punched and kicked in the head and upper body while filming the attack.

Credit;SWNS

He was arrested the next day after police scoured mobile phone data, CCTV footage and forensic evidence.

Leading the case, Kent Police’s Police Constable Michael Rake said: “This was a vicious and unprovoked attack whereby Arnott kicked the victim repeatedly and continued to do so even though the victim was unable to defend himself.”

He added: “What is particularly disturbing about this case is that he actually filmed himself committing the attack.

“Arnott is a malicious, violent character and thankfully he has received a custodial sentence and will no longer be a threat to society.”

Arnott, of Sidcup, south east London, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent at Woolwich Crown Court. He was jailed for six years and nine months.