A huge message showing support for the NHS has appeared on a hill previously used – to bash politician Jacob Rees-Mogg.

A large sign made up of white text reading ‘NHS’ and a love heart has materialised on a slag heap near Midsomer Norton, Somerset.

credit;SWNS

The waste pile was emblazoned with ‘GET MOGG OUT’ in the run-up to last year’s general election – despite being located in his constituency.

Mr Rees-Mogg, 50, held his seat.

Tributes to the NHS have popped up on houses, in fields and in more traditional places in recent days as people show their appreciation to doctors and nurses.

A family has been working overtime in an ambulance together, and a town in Wales has been taken over by mountain goats in Tuesday’s news.

Here is a look at some of the day’s more uplifting stories you might have missed.

A father-and-daughter team have been working in an ambulance together

We want to spread some happiness and share some stories of our fabulous staff who deserve to be named #TeamNWAS Superstars!



Dad and daughter duo Brian and Yasmin have been responding together on an overtime shift and we think it’s super sweet. https://t.co/TyatLqxCd4 pic.twitter.com/ldvfxaZLBL — North West Ambulance Service (@NWAmbulance) March 31, 2020

Father-and-daughter duo Brian Chipman and Yasmin Turner have been working overtime in an ambulance together, calling for people to “hang in there!”

Mr Chipman joined North West Ambulance service in 2009, since qualifying as a paramedic, while 24-year-old Ms Turner is undertaking an emergency medical technician apprenticeship.

Ms Turner said in a statement: “My mum [also training to be a paramedic] has inspired us both to do this job, to never give up and that you can work your way up.

“Hang in there, be nice to each other and stay safe!”

Wigan residents created a hand-painted parking spot for their NHS worker neighbour

(Handout/PA)

An NHS worker in Wigan will not need to worry about parking outside her family home after neighbours showed their appreciation by painting a space for her car.

The local community also produced a reserved sign outside the house which read: “Space reserved. Polite notice. Please respect the sign and give our NHS worker a chance, thanks the neighbours.”

The husband of the worker, who did not want to be named, posted images of the space on Facebook on Saturday morning.

He wrote: “No-one has a right to park in front of their own house but what absolutely gorgeous caring neighbours who have done this for her. Such a caring touch.

“She was emotional when the street clapped for the NHS in the week, this will do her in!”

Related – Farmer ploughs love letter to the NHS into his 20 acre field