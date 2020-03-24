A mysterious Good Samaritan has been leaving gifts for brave NHS workers in hospital car parks.

The kind-hearted stranger – know only as ‘James’ – has left several shoe boxes containing items such as toilet roll, moisturiser, vouchers and alcohol.

The thoughtful presents have appeared in the car park of John Radcliffe Hospital and at Didcot Ambulance Station in Oxford, Oxon in recent days.

Emergency service workers are among those who have to return to work today (Tues) to battle coronavirus on the frontline.

An attached note reads: ‘Dear NHS worker, just a little thank you.

‘Hopefully you find some of it useful when all of this is over. Get yourself a treat.

‘James x.’

One worker posted her find on a local Facebook group in the hope of finding the anonymous samaritan.

Lovely

She said: “I’m not sure if this will get to the right person but everyone at the John Radcliffe Hospital would like to say thank you the lovely man that was putting surprise shoe boxes on cars in the carpark!

“Thank you, you bought tears to our eyes.”

The post has since been liked and shared thousands of times, with many praising ‘James’ in the comments below.

One said: “This is amazing!”

Another added: “What a wonderful thing to do.”

A third posted: “I would like to be friends with James – well done him.”

