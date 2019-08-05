British man Chris Leek today broke the brutal Arch to Arc ultra-triathlon record. The astonishing individual endurance challenge involves:

1. RUNNING 87 miles from Marble Arch, London to Dover

2. SWIMMING across the English Channel

3. CYCLING 181 miles from Calais to the Arc de Triomphe, Paris.

Astonishingly Chris managed to complete the challenge in the following times and broke the Men’s non-wetsuit record.

Run 18:42

T1 13:23

Swim (non wetsuit) 15:28

T2 4:02

Bike 17:54

TOTAL 69:29

Chris has set himself a £1m fundraising target for Parkinson’s UK, The Lewy Body Society and Age Concern. He is currently 3 per cent of the way to reaching his total after just completing the event and breaking the record.

You can donate to Chris’ charities right here: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ChristopherLeek

Chris says ‘This terrible disease is a challenge my dad has to face every day. Over the last 3 to 4 years my dad has had to take on an even bigger test in life, Lewy body dementia.’

‘For the man who taught me courage, confidence and inspired me to believe in myself to swim the English Channel, this one’s not only for you dad, but for my Mum and my two sisters, Emma and Katy, who care for you every day.’

