Shocking footage released by police shows the moment a violent thug attacks two paramedics in the back of an ambulance.

Matthew Fealey, 34, was captured on CCTV launching the brutal attack on the two ambulance workers who were called to treat him at around 4am on January 27.

Members of the public had contacted the emergency services for assistance after they became concerned for Fealey’s welfare in Nottingham city centre.

But when he was in the back of the vehicle he became aggressive and began to kick, throw punches and pull out one of the paramedic’s hair.

Police officers quickly arrived on the scene on Talbot Street after the ambulance crew called for assistance.

In the video, four officers can be seen trying to subdue Fealey after the vicious attack on the technician Heath Ismay and care assistant Mark Maddy.

The footage shows the ambulance workers wrestling the yob to the floor of the vehicle after he had swung several punches at them both.

Fealey, of Methyr Tydfil in Wales, was arrested and charged with assault but avoided jail when he was sentenced on March 29.

He was given a 17-week prison sentence, suspended for 12-months after he admitted the charge at Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Fealey was also ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £350 in compensation.

Nottinghamshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service have now released the footage in a bid to highlight the “unacceptable” assaults to their staff.

Ambulance staff have reported 30 physical assaults between May 2018 and April 2019 but only 16 of people have been sent to court or given cautions.

Police officers and PCSOs have suffered 124 assaults in the same period.

Kelvin Langford, local security management specialist from East Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “Our frontline colleagues, as well as our team in our 999 control room, signed up to this job to help people, not to be assaulted, and they deserve to be treated with respect.

“This unprovoked attack is a particularly shocking incident, and as a result the CCTV is difficult to watch.

“Thankfully, on this occasion our ambulance crew were not badly injured and have made a full recovery.

“We are grateful that our colleagues in Nottinghamshire Police arrived quickly to arrest Fealey and we have worked closely with both them and the Crown Prosecution Service to pursue a conviction.

“Assaults on our staff are absolutely unacceptable and we take a zero tolerance approach towards anyone who verbally or physically assaults them.

“Alcohol or substance abuse is not an excuse and doesn’t wash with us or the legal system.”

Chief Inspector Chris Sullivan, of Notts Police, added: “Any assault on my colleagues in all emergency services is unacceptable. These incidents are incredibly serious.

“We, as the police, are there to support our colleagues and are working together closer than ever to ensure that this figure decreases.

“As you can see from the video footage from the ambulance, this is what staff have to go through and it’s simply not right.

“The crew on that day, handled themselves impeccably and were incredibly brave throughout the whole ordeal.

“Sadly this isn’t a one-off incident.”

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “No-one should ever be the victim of unlawful violence in any walk of life and officers, paramedics and staff are no different.

“One assault on member of any blue light service, whether that be a person working for the fire, ambulance service or police, is one too many.

“An assault of any kind should never be considered ‘part of the job’.

“Every day emergency service staff risk their lives to serve and protect the public and it’s important we support every single one of them.

“I am very proud and humbled by the hard work our dedicated officers and staff do under some very challenging situations.

“Any assault on our officers and staff has a huge knock-on effect not just for the communities we serve, but also to our officers and staff and the people closest to them who live with the physical and mental impact of being a victim of these offences.”

Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner said: “Officers and paramedics regularly put thoughts of their own safety to one side to ensure the safety of members of the public and it is outrageous that all too often they are on the receiving end of physical and verbal abuse.

“This should never be considered just part of the job.

“We need to send a clear message to those who assault officers and staff that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated and action will be taken.”