Five-year-old pens letter to Queen inviting her for tea to avoid spending time with Trump

A cheeky five-year-old wrote a letter to the Queen inviting her round for tea so she doesn’t have to spend any more time with Donald Trump.

In the hilarious handwritten letter little Iris Jones asked the 93-year-old monarch if she would like to dine with her instead of hosting a banquet for the US president.

Iris posted her message two weeks ago and was gobsmacked this week when she received a reply from a Buckingham Palace lady-in-waiting.

Although her invite was turned down the royal representative said Queen Elizabeth II “greatly appreciated the kind thought”.

Pictures of Iris’ adorable correspondence show the paper embellished with feathers and decorated with drawings of the Queen.

The schoolgirl’s mum, Keri, from Northwich, Cheshire, said: “Iris had heard me talking about Trump’s visit and, in her words, she didn’t want the nasty man taking the Queen, she wanted her to come and stay at ours instead.

“Iris sent the letter about two weeks ago when she was off school.”

Keri said the return letter was waiting for the family when they returned from holiday this week.

The response said: “The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, little drawings and invitation to come to your house for tea.

“Her Majesty was pleased to hear from you and, although unable to do as you ask, the Queen greatly appreciated your kind thought for her.”

Keri said: “She was so excited to get the reply and I was gobsmacked.

“We thought it would be great writing practice and exciting for her to write a letter to the Queen but to get a reply was fantastic.”

Mrs Jones said Iris is glad to know the Palace received her invitation.

“At first she thought the Queen was going to be staying over at ours but it was still brilliant to receive a letter from Buckingham Palace.”

Donald Trump is in the third and final day of his state visit to the UK today.