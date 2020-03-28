A fetish firm which provides kinky costumes donated its entire stock of scrubs to an NHS hospital.

MedFed UK said it gave the overalls to a hospital in “southern England” after NHS procurement representatives from across the UK pleading for basic protective clothing.

The online role play shop, which usually serves the “kink community”, slated the government as it announced the move on social media yesterday.

A MedFed spokesperson said: “Today we donated our entire stock of disposable scrubs to an NHS hospital. It was just a few sets, because we don’t carry large stocks, but they were desperate, so we sent them free of charge.

“When you see someone from the government saying the NHS is getting what it needs, that is a lie. We have been contacted this week by representatives of NHS procurement all over the country, trying to source basic protective equipment and clothing.”

“When we, a tiny company set up to serve a small section of the kink community, find ourselves being sought out as a last-resort supplier to our National Health Service in a time of crisis, something is seriously wrong. In fact, it’s scandalous.”

The Manchester-based firm were contacted for comment.

They did not specify which hospital had received the donation, but said it went to a hospital in “southern England” yesterday (Fri).

On Twitter, the firm added: “Let’s be under no illusions, this is the result of a decade of chronic underfunding and cuts which has left the NHS barely able to cope under normal circumstances, much less when faced with the onslaught of a global pandemic. It did not, and should not, have to be this way.

“So when it’s all over…and the doctors, nurses and other staff have done an amazing job (as they undoubtedly will despite the circumstances)…let’s not forget, or forgive, the ones who sent the NHS into this battle with inadequate armour and one hand tied behind its back.”

The move has gained widespread public support and the tweet has been shared almost 7,000 times.

Drew Millward said: “Well, I wasn’t anticipating the heroics of a medical fetish company to be a shining beacon of righteousness and clarity in this difficult time, but here we are. Welcome to 2020, people.”

After receiving the praise, the firm responded saying that NHS were the “real heroes”

MetFed UK said: “We appreciate the amazing response, but we are not heroes and we don’t deserve any special kudos. We just did the obvious and only right thing to do. The real heroes are the NHS staff at every level who are on the front line of this fight.”