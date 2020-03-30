A farmer ploughed a massive love letter to the NHS into his 20 acre field to show his appreciation for workers combating coronavirus.

Ben Farmer, 46, and his son Tom, 14, used their tractor and cultivator to cut the heart and lettering into the field, which is yet to be filled with oats.

Credit;SWNS

They then used a drone to take these awesome photos of the design at the 3,000 acre Glympton Estate, north of Woodstock, in Oxfordshire.

The farm manager and dad-of-two he was inspired by the nation clapping for the NHS last week.

Credit;SWNS

He said: “Farmers all over the country have also been coming up with ideas of how to show their support for the NHS, so this was my way of doing so.”

Sew scrubs

Thousands of costume designers, tailors and seamstresses have come together to make urgently-needed scrubs for NHS workers in a nationwide effort coordinated by an A&E nurse.

Ashleigh Linsdell, a nurse at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, Lincolnshire, set up Facebook group, For The Love Of Scrubs, last Monday, and within a week more than 9,000 people joined to help make PPE clothing from their homes, but they need funding.

The 29-year-old nurse and self-taught seamstress said she started making scrubs for her colleagues a week ago, after they ran out and had to wear “undignified” paper clothing.

“Imagine wearing a set of paper scrubs for an entire shift,” she said.

“They’re not dignified – if you bend over they split, it’s just horrible.”

