An evil carer who was secretly filmed abusing and slapping a 101-year-old dementia patient has been jailed for eight months.

Ashikiah Reid, 36, was caught on camera roughly cleaning the elderly woman’s face with a flannel and slapping her hands and arms.

In the shocking video the victim can be heard shouting out in pain as Reid man-handles her on August 2 and 4 last year.

Reid, of Erdington, Birmingham, was caught after the woman’s family rigged up a secret camera after becoming suspicious about her behaviour.

Reid was jailed for eight months after she admitted two charges of a carer ill-treating an individual at Birmingham Crown Court.

PC David Nash, from the Public Protection Unit at West Midlands Police, said: “I am glad the woman responsible for inflicting unnecessary distress and pain on a

defenceless woman has been put behind bars.

“A lot of trust is put into personal carers and this trust was shattered by Reid’s actions against this woman.

“I hope this can offer the victim’s family some closure, knowing that someone that showed no moral compass when caring for the elderly has been brought to justice.”

Reid has been sacked from her job and consequently struck off, meaning she will never be able to practise as a carer again.