These pictures show cows rummaging through rubbish left by careless revellers on ‘Super Saturday’.

The damning snaps were shot at Sheep’s Green Nature Reserve in Cambridge, Cambs., on Sunday morning.

Cows on Sheep’s Green in Cambridge graze around and picks through litter July 5 2020. Credit;SWNS

It appears as though people had left their empty bottles and packaging next to overflowing bins – leaving the roaming animals free to tuck in.

Locals had ventured to the area to enjoy the outdoors as social distancing rules were relaxed.

One passerby, who asked to remain anonymous, said they were “horrified” by the scene.

They said: “I get infuriated by it. I was quite horrified. There was stuff strewn all over the grass.

“People just fill the bins to capacity and then chuck stuff around them. I came across quite a few broken bottles, and even some nitrous oxide canisters.

“You can hear the cows going through the glass in the bins.

“But I spoke to one woman who also comes here quite a lot. She thinks it could have been much worse.

“She said that if it had been good weather it could have been really, really bad.”

