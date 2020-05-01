A British council has been gifted thousands of much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) from its twin town – in China.

Ten thousand disposable protective face masks have been sent over to share among key workers – essential for those on the frontline.

The mayor of Weihai, in the eastern Shandong province, wrote to his counterpart in Cheltenham, Glos., notifying him of the generous consignment.

The towns have been twinned since 1987.

Cllr Roger Whyborn, for Cheltenham Borough Council, said: “We have a special friendship with Weihai and we are very grateful to the Mayor of Weihai Yan Jianbo and the city of Weihai for their support.

Very kind

“This very kind PPE donation allows us to pass on vital safety equipment to those most in need to ensure our services can continue to get the support they need.”

Cllr Diggory Seacome, Chairman of the Twinning Association added: “Help from one of our twin towns goes to show how strong the Twinning ethic is, and we are most grateful to Weihai for their generous gesture.”

The donations will be shared with and distributed to key workers within the borough and county.

PPE has never been far from the headlines since the outbreak of coronavirus, with both is quality and quantity coming under scrutiny.

Businesses and the public have been called into action at various points to ensure health and key workers have an adequate supply.

